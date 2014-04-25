The 5 Best Trader Joe’s Frozen Meals Under $5

Just like diamonds, Trader Joe’s is a college girl’s best friend. No GMOs. Organic foods. Natural ingredients. No preservatives. If you can’t afford Whole Foods, you must go to Trader Joe’s. I would make the mistake of going to Whole’s and spending 60 bucks on like 4 things. Then I’d go to Trader Joe’s and spend $25 on 10 things. It was night and day for my bank account. Pre-packaged foods generally aren’t very good for you because they’re so processed, so I can’t recommend diving into these everyday. Although Trader J’s has far more limited processing and even some healthy options. These aren’t necessarily those healthy options but they’re great if you want to indulge on a budget without overeating. These are remarkably tasty for microwavable foods and very affordable for anyone on a budget.

1. The Reduced Guilt Mac & Cheese 1.99

Less fat than your variety macaroni and cheese. Unlike other microwavable M&C it gets that creamy, gooeyness. Ain’t nobody got time for that watery shiz.

2. Chocolate Covered Banana Slices $1.99

It’s chocolate and bananas but frozen. Do I need to say more. It’s as healthy as indulgence is going to get. Also there aren’t any artificial ingredients. Literally it’s just chocolate and bananas.

3. Pot Stickers (Vegetable, Chicken, Pork) $3.29

A low calorie meal with no additives. It’s better than downing ramen all day long and pretty tasty with siracha.

4. Traders Joe’s Samosas $3-$4

Any way I can get a samosa in my mouth at a reasonable price, I am going to do it.

5 .The french ham tarte cheese thingy. $3.99

The only thing you’ll ever need. This is by far the best thing at Trader J’s. It’s like so good you would punch your mother in your face. Dude. Duuuuuuuuude. It’s like that flakey crust from a spinach pie but with ham and gruyere and caramelized onions.