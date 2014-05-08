18 Coffee Cups That Sum Up How You Feel This Morning

Coffee is a very special thing. For the coffee drinker it is a part of their identity. For the coffee drinker the first cup of coffee sets the tone of the day. If you’re out of the good coffee beans, if you have a stale cup of coffee, it you have a burnt cup of coffee, if—God forbid—your favorite coffee place messes up your order by giving you whole milk instead of soy or too much milk and not enough coffee, the whole day is ruined. When you have a good cup of coffee at the start of the day you’re glad to be alive. When you have a bad cup of coffee humanity can evaporate into a black hole of nothingness because what even is life anymore? This is why the importance of an excellent coffee mug is crucial to the early morning experience. A coffee mug is personal, it says a little something about you, or at least the early morning version of you. It’s not too heavy but not too small. Not too clunky but nothing you can’t wrap your fingers around like a goblet to consume its sweet coffee nectar. If you’re on the market for the most important piece of dishware in your lifetime, these will certainly inspire you.

