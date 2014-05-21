‘You Did Not Eat That’ Calls Out Thin Girls With Pastries On Instagram

You Did Not Eat That is an Instagram that calls out fashionistas and bloggers for lying about eating pizzas, decadent desserts and giant ice cream cones.It’s one of those: she’s saying what we’re all kind of thinking projects. It’s a little mean-spirited though. I am not gonna lie. I have about a million friends who can wolf down anything and never gain an ounce and friends who workout a bazillion hours a week just so they can eat whatever they want. But I don’t think that’s the point of the project, exactly.

The creator, who remains anonymous to protect her career, has been in the fashion and lifestyle blogging business for a long time. She’s well aware that the kind of woman wearing designer shoes and bikinis isn’t gulping down sweets at the rate she’d have us believe. The photos, for these women, are more about selling you a product, creating a brand or an aesthetic that’s aspirational.

You’ll notice that in most of the photos the women are holding food or photographing it, not eating it.

The Cut interviewed her and she explains, “I’ve worked in media and fashion for almost ten years. I feel like blogs have certainly changed everything, you know, in the lifestyle people are presenting — it’s just spiraled into the absurd. All these girls who wear the most expensive outfit that they have — probably borrowed or gifted. They troll the West Village or Venice, or somewhere, [buying] “chic” lashings from different pastry shops, taking pictures in their Valentino Rockstud Stilettos. Ughhh! I call itThe Emperor’s New Clothes syndrome: Everybody just says, Oh my God, you look amazing. But nobody’s really actually saying, Get real. And we should.”

She is calling bullshit based on experience not on assumption. “A month ago I saw dozens of bloggers swarming a dessert table, taking pictures and spending five minutes merchandizing the sunglasses next to the macarons. Then they walked away and nothing was eaten. It was so contrived! When you see something so often and you know that there’s a group of people who are kind of rolling their eyes about it, it’s just — it’s time to say something. Frankly, I was shocked when I went onto Instagram and the name was available. It’s just gotten so silly and formulaic.”

The point of the Instagram isn’t to shame people for lying about their desserts, it’s to call out bloggers who are deceptively projecting their life to be this perfect, Beyoncé-like fantasy that isn’t real in order to get more pageviews.

She continues, “This is not me making some huge social commentary about what size somebody is and what they’re eating. This is more like, Come on, we see the formula. Let’s lift the curtain here on Oz. If you’re a size zero, and you’re frolicking in a tiny bikini on the beach, you probably did not eat the doughnuts that you posed with the sunglasses. It’s just presenting this curated life that’s beautiful and perfect and totally unrealistic. More power to you for rocking that! You look awesome! Don’t lie about how you got there! It’s fine.”