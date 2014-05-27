The 7 Best Facial Sunscreens for Every Skin Type

Pop quiz: What’s more important – getting super tan this summer or staying wrinkle-free and gorgeous well into your fifties?

If you answered ‘getting super tan this summer,’ YOU ARE WRONG. If you’d rather face the latter scenario, let’s discuss the importance of sunscreen. Protecting your skin from those harmful rays is absolutely essential. It’s something you need to worry about right now – and a good sunscreen is something you really need to buy ASAP.

Need some help with selecting the perfect formula? Look no further.

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via Maridav/Shutterstock]