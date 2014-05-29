Make Olive Garden Breadsticks With This Easy Copycat Recipe

Breadsticks from the Olive Garden are simply legendary. Like the cheddar biscuits from Red Lobster, the sammiches from Chick Fil-A, or the blooming onion from Outback Steakhouse, sometimes when we know something is bad for us we just can’t resist. It’s like they put crack in some of these foods. There’s just something about them breadsticks where you can’t just have one and when the craving takes you over, you simply must. You simply must! Instead of shelling out the cashola why not just make them yourself. I mean, it’s much cheaper and you can make so much more than what they give you. How many breadsticks does one woman need, you ask? 500, at least, tbh.

Dough:

1 1/2 cups warm water

2 Tbs sugar

1 Tbs yeast

1 Tbs salt (yes, the recipe calls for 1 Tablespoon, which I use every time and they turn out great.)

2 Tbs butter, softened

4-5 Cups flour

Topping:

3 Tbs butter melted

sea salt

1 tsp garlic powder

Instructions

1. Pour water into a stand mixer with the sugar and yeast.

2. Let sit and froth for about 10 minutes.

3. Add salt, butter, and 2 cups of flour. Mix the dough on low.

4. Add the rest of the flour a half cup at a time, until dough scrapes the sides of the bowl clean.

5. Mix the dough about 5 minutes on medium speed, until it’s soft and easy to work with.

6. Let the dough rest in the bowl until doubled in size, about 1 hour and then roll it out.

7. Roll the dough out into a long log, spray a knife with cooking spray and cut the dough into 12-14 pieces. Roll those pieces into about 6 inch long snakes.

8. Spray 2 large cookie sheets with cooking spray and lay the breadsticks out leaving about 2 inches between each one.

9. Place in oven at 170 degrees. Let them rise for about 15 minutes, or until doubled in size.

10. Once risen, brush them with the 1 1/2 T of melted butter and sprinkle them with salt.

11. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees and bake them for 12-14 minutes or until golden brown,

12. Combine the rest of the melted butter with 1 tsp garlic powder. When the breadsticks are golden brown, remove them from the oven and brush them with the butter/garlic mixture.

Thank Readable Eatables for the recipe and check ’em out.