Make The Outback Steakhouse Blooming Onion With This Copycat Recipe

The Outback Steakhouse “Blooming Onion” is the only reason to go to Outback Steakhouse or at least it’s one of the reasons, for my friends and I, it’s the best reason. You go to Outback Steakhouse, sit at the bar, order a big, colorful drink and that blooming onion.

You’re supposed to share but you won’t. You’ll just keep ordering them because there literally must be crack in them. You try to pull yourself away but you are drunk. You try to stop eating but you can’t. You rip off pieces of the onion and shovel heaps into your mouth. The security guard comes. He is about to restrain you until he stops in awe of your menacing magnificence. “How can something be so disgusting and so beautiful?” He says. The entire restaurant applauds as you devour 100 blooming onions. You realize you can’t pay the bill. You make a run for it but too many people are watching. The security guard has you pinned to the ground. The jury of your peers find you guilty of “Being Too Perfect For This World.” Your life spirals out of control and as you zip up your orange jumpsuit for a life in prison, you realize, “It was all worth it!” That is how good the blooming onion is, my friends.

Ingredients

4 Vidalia or Texas Sweet Onions

Batter:

1/3 Cup Cornstarch

1 1/2 Cup Flour

2 tsp. Garlic — minced

2 tsp. Paprika

1 tsp. Salt

1 tsp. Pepper

24 oz. Beer

Seasoned Flour:

2 cup Flour

4 teaspoons Paprika

2 teaspoons Garlic Powder

1/2 teaspoon Pepper

1/4 teaspoon Cayenne Pepper

Directions

Step 1. Mix cornstarch, flour, and seasonings until well blended.

Step 2. Add beer, mix well.

Step 3. Cut about 3/4 inch off top of onion and peel. Cut into onion 12 to 16 vertical wedges, but do not cut through bottom root end. Remove about 1 inch of petals from center of onion.

Step 4. Dip onion in seasoned flour and remove excess by shaking.

Step 5. Separate petals and dip in batter to coat thoroughly.

Step 6. Gently place in fryer basket and deep-fry at 375 to 400 1 1/2 minutes. Turn over, and fry an additional 1 1/2 minutes.

Step 7. Drain on paper towels.

Step 8. Place onion upright in shallow bowl and remove center core with circular cutter or apple corer.

Thank Dish Adventures for the awesome recipe and check out more at the source.