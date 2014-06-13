Make Chick-fil-A Sauce And Nuggets With This Copycat Recipe

Chik-fil-A has had some “issues” (to put it lightly) with homophobia. I think in America you vote with your money (because our political votes ain’t worth a damn) so while boycotting a fast food chain to support same-sex marriage may seem like a farce, it was exactly those tactics that got Harvey Milk and his fellow activists attention in the 1970s. People care about money in this country and taking that away from them will force them to change policies founded in prejudice. Anyway, it’s difficult for me to eat Chik-fil-A and not just because there is only one in New York City but because I have too many LGBT friends. Unfortunately Chik-fil-A is super delicious and I can hardly blame anyone who sneaks a sandwich here and there. Instead of supporting shady causes why not just make the yummy food in your own kitchen without feeling like there is blood on your hands.

Nugget Ingredients:

2 large chicken breasts, cut into bite-sized pieces and seasoned with salt & pepper

3/4 cup milk

1/4 cup pickle juice

1 egg

1-1/4 cups flour

2 Tablespoons powdered sugar

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup peanut oil, divided (or canola or vegetable oil)

Chick-fil-A Sauce

1/2 cup Mayo

2 tsp Prepared Mustard

1 tsp lemon juice

2 Tbsp Honey

1 Tbsp Smokey BBQ sauce

Nuggets Instructions

Step 1.) Whisk together the egg, milk and pickle juice, and pour into a large ziplock bag or bowl. Add chicken pieces and marinate in the refrigerator for 2-4 hours.

Step 2.) Combine flour, powdered sugar, salt and pepper in a large ziplock bag. Shake to combine. Remove chicken from the marinade and add into the bag. Shake to coat the chicken completely.

Step 3.) Heat half the oil in a large skillet or dutch oven over medium-high heat (6 or 7 out of 10.) Test the oil by dropping in a bit of the flour mixture. If it sizzles, the oil is ready, if it pops, lower the temperature a bit.

Step 4.) Gently place chicken pieces into the oil with tongs. Do this in 2 batches, as you don't want to overcrowd the pan. Cook the chicken for 3-4 minutes, or until golden brown on one side. Turn the chicken over and allow to cook for 3-4 more minutes. Remove to a paper-towel lined plate. Heat the remaining oil and continue with the other half of the chicken pieces.

Sauce Instructions

Stir together the Chick-fil-A dipping sauce ingredients, and serve with the hot chicken bites.