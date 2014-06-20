Make The Cheesecake Factory’s Avocado Egg Rolls With This Copycat Recipe

The Cheesecake Factory is one of those yummy indulgences that are best limited to a few times a year so that when you eat at The Cheesecake Factory you can really eat. Get all the things! One of the best summer appetizers is the avocado egg rolls. First of all, anything fried is amazing and anything with avocado is amazing so naturally the combination is a mind blowing adventure for the taste buds that will leave you paralyzed in a gutter with your pants down and a prayer because they are really that good. Secondly, just make them yourself, so you can eat as many as you want.

For the egg rolls

1 large avocado, chopped into bite sized pieces (not too small, else you might end up mashing them when you mix it with the tomatoes and onions)

2 tbsp chopped sun-dried tomatoes (bottled in oil)

1 tbsp red onion, finely chopped

1 tsp chopped fresh cilantro/coriander

pinch salt

3 egg roll wrappers

water, or beaten egg for brushing

vegetable oil for frying

For the dipping sauce

¼ cup cashews

⅔ cup chopped fresh cilantro/coriander

2 cloves garlic

1 inch piece ginger

2 green onions, chopped

1 tbsp sugar

1 tsp freshly ground black pepper

1 tsp cumin

4 tsp white vinegar

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

½ tsp tamarind pulp (can be found in Asian stores)

½ cup honey

pinch ground saffron (it’s ok to leave it out if you have too much trouble finding it)

¼ cup olive oil

For the dipping sauce (make 30 minutes ahead of serving time)

Step 1. Combine the cashews, cilantro, garlic, green onions, sugar, black pepper, and cumin in a food processor or blender and blend till mixture is well blended and paste like.

Step 2. Combine the vinegars, honey, tamarind and saffron in a small microwaveable bowl and heat for a minute in the microwave, then stir till the tamarind pulp is completely dissolved.

Step 3. Pour tamarind mixture into the blender and blend till well mixed.

Step 4. Pour blended sauce into serving bowl and add oil. Stir by hand to combine. Refrigerate sauce for at least 30 minutes before serving.

For the egg rolls:

Step 1. Combine the avocado, sun dried tomatoes, red onion, cilantro and salt. Do not smash the avocados.

Step 2. Prepare egg rolls by spooning ⅓ of the filling into egg roll wrapper and roll it up as shown in the photograph above, brushing the corners and edges of the wrapper with the water or beaten egg. Keep them covered with a wet paper towel while you make the rest.

Step 3. Heat oil in a deep fryer or thick bottomed pan, over medium high heat.

Step 4. When the oil is hot enough, fry the egg rolls for 2-4 minutes or until golden brown. Drain on paper towels

Step 5. When slightly cooler, slice each roll diagonally and serve with the dipping sauce.

Thank the Novice Housewife for the awesome recipe and check out more at her blog.