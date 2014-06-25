Make Chipotle’s Cilantro-Lime Rice With This Copycat Recipe

Chipotle is very important. I am not from the west coast so maybe I don’t even know what good Mexican food tastes like, which is the saddest thought I’ve had in a while. But you cannot miss what you have never had, right? A good burrito can make your day, a bad burrito can ruin your week (and your bathroom, amirite, ladies?!). Chipotle is really the best fast food. The ingredients aren’t full of weird chemicals, the meat is made of meat and not “meat product” and you can customize your meal to suit your dietary needs. It’s a place you can go on the fly and satisfy yourself, your vegetarian/vegan friends, your paleo friends and probably even your gluten free friends. I often get the brown rice but every now and then when I’m feeling sassy I get the delectable cilantro-lime rice as an indulgence. As it turns out it is pretty easy to make. Plus you can use it for anything, burritos, side dish, with stews—get that rice, girl.

Ingredients

2 c. basmati rice

2 ¼ tsp. salt, divided

2 T. finely chopped cilantro

2 T. fresh lime juice

Instructions

Step 1. In a large pot, bring 8 c. water to a boil. Stir in 2 tsp. salt.

Step 2. Add rice, stir, and return to a boil. Boil uncovered for 12 minutes.

Step 3. Using a fine mesh strainer, drain rice and rinse with hot water. Pour into a large bowl.

Step 4. Stir in cilantro and lime juice. Add remaining ¼ tsp. salt or additional salt to taste. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Thank Culinary Hill for the awesome recipe and check out more recipes at the source.