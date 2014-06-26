Triple Zero Is Hollywood’s New Super Thin Dress Size

Body positivity and acceptance means minding your own beeswax when it comes to other people’s bodies, as well loving your own body unconditionally: in bigness, smallness, in sickness and in health. The trouble is Hollywood isn’t too keen on this and as we can see, they only want one body to exist, they only want one body type to be desirable, they tell us there is only one way to be beautiful.

As if telling size 16 or 10 or 6 girls that they need to be a size 2 wasn’t enough pressure, starlets are now slimming down to a new size that needed to be invented: the triple zero.

Grazia Magazine Editor-in-Chief Jane Bruton says, “For a while it seemed the size zero phenomenon was over after the likes of Beyonce, Rihanna and Daisy Lowe became body role models. But while these women are still celebrated, there appears to be a disturbing return in Hollywood to the worryingly thin frames we saw eight years ago when Grazia first reported on Size 00. In fact, it’s gone even further with the introduction of American Size 000.”

A size triple zero, according to Daily Mail, is a 23-inch waist. Look, if you have a 23-inch waist, ain’t nothing wrong with that but like I said, a 23-inch waist isn’t the only way to be happy or to be beautiful. For most people it’s an unattainable goal that can’t be achieved without extremes or even harm to the psyche or the body or both.

Thinness is the only kind of beauty that is validated in our culture, the photoshopped bodies we see are already impossible for the actual people that we see photoshopped in magazines (or else they wouldn’t be photoshopped to begin with) and to see that being even thinner has become a trend is, well, absurd.

According to Daily Mail, “The 23-inch waist that size triple zero demands is a healthy waist measurement for a six-to-eight year old girl.”

It’s one thing if skinny is your default setting, it’s another to try to fit a circle into a square, you know?

A-list trainer James Duigan says, “The selfie craze in particular has intensified this, and celebrities know that if they post a picture of themselves looking skinny, with ribs on show, they’ll get attention.

‘but it isn’t always real – sometimes they’re breathing in and sometimes the angle makes them look thinner than they really are.”

So what’s the take away? The take away is that the media is doing what it always does, it’s trying to make the majority of the world feel imperfect in order to create an elite group of people that they can worship so that those people can sell us magazines, movies, products and whatever else they see fit. Don’t buy the hype, especially when the hype is telling you that you or someone you love is worthless.

I don’t care if you have a 19-inch waist or a 60-inch waist, you’re the shit. One day thin is in, the next day it’s out, but you’re going to be you every single day of your life, love your body, love yourself, don’t make your happiness contingent on a vapid trend.