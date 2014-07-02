5 Beauty Products You Should Splurge On Sans Guilt

Like the world of fashion, the beauty industry is chock full of both expensive goods and affordable finds. It’s tempting to scour your local Sephora store, picking up every beautifully-packaged, fancy-named product in your path – and it’s equally tempting to just save your cash and stock up on the cheapest items at your grocery store.

But the thing is, neither approach is correct. Like your wardrobe, your beauty stash should be a careful balance between expensive investment pieces and affordable go-tos. Which products fall into which category?

The truth is, that depends on you – if you’re someone who can’t imagine going without foundation, that should be your splurge. If you have problem skin, invest more in skincare than in makeup. If you love experimenting with tons of lip colors but can never finish one, (me me me!) stick to cheapies. If you’re faithful to one shade of lipstick, go ahead and splurge.

There’s no one-size-fits-all formula to follow when deciding how much to pay for cosmetics, but these five products are great options or anyone who is looking to build a grown-up makeup kit.

Splurge 1: A good blow dryer.

Why? Because you’re hair is damn precious. And you’re worth it. A good dryer will speed up the process of drying by a significant amount of time (and time is money, right?) A high-end model will also protect your strands from getting completely fried.

May we suggest: Drybar Blowout-in-a-Box Hair Dryer & Styling Clips

Splurge 2: A great foundation.

Why? Because foundation is exactly what it sounds like – the foundation of your look. Finding a high-end shade that perfectly matches your skin tone is a great idea. The texture, longevity and feel of an expensive foundation is just luxe and amazing. Find one that’s formulated without a lot of nasty chemicals to protect your skin.

May we suggest: Makeup Forever HD Foundation

Splurge 3: A solid eyeliner

Why? Eyeliner makes a huge, huge difference in your overall look and the fact remains – a better liner will last longer. You can probably find a great mascara at the drugstore, but for eyeliner, high-end is almost always the way to go. Plus, you need to use very little product to get a great result, so this will probably last for a while.

May we suggest: Estee Lauder Automatic Eye Pencil Duo

Splurge 4: A super-smooth nail polish

Why? Because even if you’re not a great nail painter, it’s possible to get a salon-quality mani in your own home….if you invest in a great polish. A really good formula and brush will make achieving that super smooth, perfect look so much more possible. This is a true investment because if you pay more when you buy the polish, you can avoid spending a ton of cash at the salon. Pick up a classic shade like red or nude.

May we suggest: YSL “La Laque Couture’ Nail Laquer

Splurge 5: An amazing moisturizer

Why? Because this will preserve your skin for years to come. The best way to ensure a wrinkle-free tomorrow is by having a moisture-filled today, yaknow? It goes without saying that the better the moisturizer, the better the results.

May we suggest: Philosophy Hope in a Jar

[Lead image via]