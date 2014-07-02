5 Simple Ways To Up-Cycle Your Wardrobe

The only thing better than buying new clothes is getting new clothes free. I mean, we can all agree on this, right?

If you’re not on board with free clothes, stop reading now. But if you’re a fan of the idea (and not a fancy fashion blogger who is always just being handed free shit), keep going. The secret to scoring free stuff is to work your existing wardrobe. Go through the stuff you thought was cute a few years ago but wouldn’t be caught dead in now, and get ready to do some up-cycling. Need some inspo? We’ve got you, girl.

Turn an old sleep shirt into a hot little crop top: It doesn’t get easier than this. Take a shirt you used to sleep in – maybe something from your high school or an old band tee or that weird graphic tee that random dude left at your place – cut the neck out, trim the sleeves a bit and slice the bottom off. Now you’ve got yourself a brand new tomboy-cool crop top that’ll pair so well with…

The shorts you make out of old jeans: Did you go through a phase where you thought you’d look adorable in bell-bottom jeans, only to realize that they do nothing for your figure? All is not lost. Try snipping away so the jeans become thigh-grazing cutoffs.

Make yourself a statement necklace: Have an old bracelet that’s too loose or just not cute on your wrist? Maybe it would make a super cute necklace. All you’ve got to do is tie a string to each end of the bracelet, then slide it over your neck. Such a great way to dress up a simple LBD.

Turn a tunic into a dress: Do you have any tops left over from back when it was cool to wear knee-length tunics over jeans? If they’re actually cute, try wearing them over a plain black slip – it’ll help counteract the fact that they’re not quite long enough to wear as dresses, except you won’t have to look like an idiot by wearing a long ass tunic over jeans like it’s 2006 or something.

Make a cover up out of an old shawl: One of those huge old shawls makes an excellent sarong – all you need to do is fold it and tie it around your waist. Wear to the pool, the beach or any beach-themed parties this summer.

[Lead image via]