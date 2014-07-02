Red, White And Bourgie: 20 Celebrities Wearing The American Flag

Thank goodness this July 4th falls on a Friday—three-day weekend, yaaaaaas, America, yaaaaaas, you look so goooooooood. To honor our national Independence Day today we’re celebrating the only parts of American history that even matter (derp) : celebrity fashion and the American flag. Just like modern-Americana expert, Lana Del Rey, sings in Cola, “I fall asleep in an American flag, I wear my diamonds on skid row,” it’s time we drape ourselves in our tacky, majestic national flag. I am fairly certain we won’t let Puerto Rico be a state just so that we can keep the stars at a nice, round 50, but, you know, oh well. It’s not that I am not into patriotism, there are plenty of good reasons to be proud of our country, even with all of its issues, but flags are kind of weird and fuggo but what else would they look like, to be honest? A beautiful Chanel logo? An illustration of a french freedom fry? A dollar sign? I guess a few stripes and stars aren’t so bad, sometimes they’re even kind of cute.

