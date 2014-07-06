Can You Cheat Without Touching a D*ck?

Time after time after time, I’ve heard stories and advice from half-baked relationship experts (*coughSteveHarveycough*) as well as guy friends about how “females are so much more emotional than men.” Sigh. Bull. Shit. Yeah, of course women can be emotional…if you have a heart and/or a pulse, then the feels will happen at some point in time. But don’t believe the hype…guys get in their feelings just as much as girls do. I mean…Drake.

Bro Bible’s “How Your Girl Is Secretly Cheating On You…Without Ever Touching A Dick” is further proof that emotions are, indeed, a two-way street. Cheating is more than just sleeping with someone else – everyone knows that. But apparently, guys get uncomfortable with even a cursory glance (see #1 on casual flirting) or casual relationships that you may have with another male friend. I think that a lot of Bro Bible’s reasons are a little unreasonable…because if we abided by the restrictions listed, we’d basically be sitting at home 24/7 waiting for bae to come back. No outside relationships or opportunities for fun at all. But I guess that discrepancies are in the eye of the beholder. Check the story out and weigh in.

[Lead image via]