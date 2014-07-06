The Doc Is In: Do I Have To Pee After Sex? [CC Faves]

Got a health question? Don’t trust those “Doctors” at the University Health Center? Are you scared of Web M.D. because it always tells you you’re gonna die? Ask a real doctor, like our friend Dr. Lissa Rankin.

Q: I just started having sex and all of my friends tell me I have to pee after. They say that if I don’t pee I can get a UTI. The problem is that I never have to go. I try every time – I run to the bathroom and sit there but nothing ever happens. Is that bad? Do you HAVE to go after? Is there something wrong with me that I can’t go?

A: Your friends are giving you good advice. In general, it’s a good idea to pee after sex. Sex can introduce bacteria where it shouldn’t be, up inside the normally sterile urethra (the tube from the bladder to the outside world). Urinating flushes out an bacteria that may be lurking near the opening to the urethra, just dying to crawl inside and wreak havoc with a urinary tract infection (UTI).

That said, if you don’t have to go, you don’t have to go. Although I would question why you don’t. Assuming you spent more than 5 minutes in the sack, a well-hydrated person would have likely collected at least a wee bit of urine in the bladder. If you never have to pee after sex, you may not be hydrating enough. In general, you should be drinking the equivalent of about eight 8oz glasses of water (or other healthy liquid, such as herbal tea or green juice) per day. If you’re not drinking enough, this also increases your risk of UTI’s. Drinking a glass of water before sex should fill up your bladder and help you flush things out.

So, no. There’s nothing wrong with you. But it sounds like increasing your fluid intake would be a good preventative health strategy for you. Drink up- and try to pee afterwards. And if nothing comes, don’t stress out. You’ll likely be just fine, girlfriend!

Dr. Lissa Rankin's book, What's Up Down There? Questions You'd Only Ask Your Gynecologist If She Was Your Best Friend, was published by St. Martin's Press in Fall 2010.

