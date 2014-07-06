You Need To Know About Ginger + Liz Nail Polish

What’s in your nail polish? Probably a lot of unnecessary chemical nastiness, TBH.

Unless you’re opting for a polish from a line that makes every effort to eliminate all those aforementioned chemicals.

Enter Ginger + Liz, a nail lacquer line I am completely loving at the moment. The formula is 5-free, meaning toluene, formaldehyde, DBP, camphor and resin do not appear in this stuff. I’m not really sure what any of those things are but I’m guessing that nail polish is like food – the fewer ingredients the better. The polishes are also 100% vegan.

Now let’s get on to the important stuff. This polish applies so well and looks great. It’s super pigmented and smooth and the flexible brush ensures you won’t get the annoying brush-dragging-against-cuticle thing. The packaging is also great – smooth bottles with easy-to-grip handles and an easy-t0-store square shape. That kind of stuff matters, ya know. I especially love that you can get away with just one coat of this stuff and it also happens to apply like a dream.

Interested in trying out these polishes? You should be. I’m into these shades right now. You can find ’em all here.

[Lead image via]