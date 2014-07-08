Crumbs Is Closing, Make This Copycat Margarita Cupcake

Crumbs bakery is closing all 48 of its stores in 10 states. Cupcakes became the thing of things in NYC over the last few years and I guess, Crumbs just couldn’t compete with Baked By Melissa. Here’s the thing, and I think we need to talk about this because it is very important. Cupcakes are kind of bullshit?

Look, I know, why do I always have to stir the shit—but follow me here. You see a cupcake and you’re like, “Daaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaamn, son. I need that.” Cupcakes are always mouthwatering, decadent, beautiful works of art that you know you can put in your mouth. They are never as good as they look though. It’s like boning a really hot dude who turns out to be basic as hell. Cupcakes are all style and no substance. When Crumbs opened up it gave NYC some promise that cupcakes could be rich and moist on the inside instead of tasting like a stale 35 cent Little Debbie snack food. Now Crumbs is closing and what will we do? We will continue to eat warm cookies and brownies and FroYo and ice cream cakes like the rest of mankind. Alas, we must still show our respects.

Crumbs closed because of bad business things, I guess? ¯_(シ)_/¯ Crumbs was forced to “immediately cease operations,” sadly causing all employees to lose their jobs. On July 1st the Nasdaq Stock Market stopped selling Crumbs stock and that’s the sound of shit hitting the fan.

Luckily we found this delicious copycat recipe for the Signature Margarita Cupcake from Babble.com.

Ingredients

3 sticks unsalted butter, room temperature

2 1/2 cups granulated sugar

5 eggs

1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

3 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1 cup buttermilk

Zest of 4 limes and 1/4 cup lime juice

Frosting

1 pound cream cheese

1 pound unsalted butter

1 16oz. box confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon tequila

Green food coloring

Instructions

Step 1. Preheat the oven to 325ºF. Line a 12 cup muffin tin with paper liners.

Step 2. In a mixer fitted with the paddle attachment beat the butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Then add the eggs, mixing well after each addition, followed by the vanilla extract, lime zest and half of the lime juice.

Step 3. Sift together the flour, baking powder and baking soda into a small bowl. Then, with the mixer on low speed, add the flour mixture to the butter mixture, alternating with the buttermilk and ending with the flour.

Step 4. Fill each cup 3/4 full with batter. Bake for about 20 to 25 minutes, or until the center of the cupcakes spring back when touched. Cool completely before frosting.

Step 5. To make the frosting cream together the butter and cream cheese until totally smooth. Then add the sugar, tequila, and remaining lime juice and beat until smooth. Add a few drops of food coloring and stir well. Frost the cupcakes once they have cooled.

