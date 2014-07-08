Totally Divine: Kate Spade’s “Live Colorfully” Eau de Parfum [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Kate Spade Live Colorfully Eau de Parfum and Rollerball*

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

I don’t know exactly why, but I am SUCH a scent gal. And one look at my horrifyingly large collection of boutique and mainstream body creams, lotions, gels and sprays makes that pretty obvious. Despite not needing any more, I’m always on the look out for new perfumes and spend my points from a local drugstore exclusively on scents.



Kate Spade is a fashion and accessories brand that’s had its foot in the perfume world for a long time. I’ve actually never tried any of their previous scents, but was thrilled to test out Live Colorfully! Not only is the name so so fun, but the notes of coconut water and Tahitian vanilla (amongst a host of florals) sold me!

How To Use It:

Applying perfume is quite an art and I think everyone has a preferred method. I like to apply scents to my skin is on my wrist or behind my knees and then spritz a bit on my clothing for the day. The rollerball is ideal for applying on wrists and behind knees and I finish with a spritz from the 1.7oz bottle on my outfit.

CC Rating: A-



I really enjoy the scent of Kate Spade Live Colorfully. It’s unique in my collection and a very summery, welcome addition. I’m not sure if it was just my fixating on the coconut and vanilla promises, but I really can’t smell anything but the florals in this. Even after it settles and the middle and bottom notes come through, it remains overwhelmingly floral and not what I imagined. Gardenia is the main scent and it’s VERY in right now so well done Kate Spade!

I love the convenience of both the eau de parfum spray and rollerball. Rollerballs are ideal (correction, necessary) for travel and a nice way to try a scent out. At $24 for 0.25oz, it’s not the best deal, but it’s on par with other high end brands. The spray nozzle on my 1.7oz bottle is actually wonky and so the bow sits tilted to one side. That obviously doesn’t impact the perfume, but if you’re going to be displaying this on a vanity, I recommend checking the bottle before buying!

Kate Spade Live Colorfully is a fun, youthful and bright fragrance that gardenia lovers will revel in! The 1.7oz bottle retails for $75, while the rollerball is again $24. Both are available on Kate Spade’s website!

[Need some new makeup but not sure what to buy? Check out Alex’s other beauty reviews here.]

* item was provided for review