How To Study Abroad Without Alienating Everyone You Know and Love

After being accepted into London for study abroad, I knew I’d be missing my friends back home something fierce. But with some (a lot) of drunk Skyping, postcards and some other little tricks, it was like I never left.

Here are 5 helpful tips for keeping up with your friends and family while you’re far away…

1. Video Chat (Especially when drunk)

Oh, the wonders of modern technology. Try to vchat with friends at least once a week, whether on a planned schedule or whenever you both happen to be on. And when you do, talk about everything – not just a recap of the previous week. TV shows that you guys all follow, new movies, gossip from back home, everything is fair game to try and keep your weekly conversations from feeling like an awkward reading report from grade school. Also, the time difference can lead to some hilarious conversations. Most likely one party or another will be completely drunk or tired while having a silly conversation with a bemused friend getting ready for work.

2. Gifts (Postcards, ’cause you’re already broke from the exchange rate)

I’m a huge sucker for postcards – funny ones, landscape ones, the ones where you take a photo and it creates an instant postcard of your awkwardly tanned face. They’re a great way to give souvenirs to your friends back home without breaking the bank. It also forces you to get more involved with the country you’re in. Nothing’s a more ‘local experience’ than trying to navigate your way through the local post office.

Writing little tidbits on the back of the postcard also forces you to reflect on where you are on your journey. Keep in mind that the postcards will be getting back home a while after they’re sent, so write about broader topics than your daily activities (which should be saved for the Skype conversations). Any amazing people you’ve met? Cool ancient churches? These are the things to jot down on a postcard to make your friends feel like they’re right next to you.

3. Blog (Always blog)

Blogs may seem cliche now (Xanga, anyone?), but they’re still the go-to way of journaling modern travel. It’s also a great way to keep in touch with obligatory contacts like your great-aunts and acquaintances from school. Blogs will also force you to take and upload a lot of pictures, making sure you have a chronicle of the emotional and visual journey.

4. Letters (For the hipsters, but we’re all secretly jealous of your penmanship)

Letters may seem like a pain the ass (pens, papers, buying envelopes by the hundreds), but they’re still the number one way of reflecting on your trip. It’s easy to run from Rome to Barcelona and never stop and think of what you’re doing. They’ll force you to document where you are physically and emotionally and make sure you’re truly getting the most out of your trip. Letters are honestly more for the writer than the reader, so get a notebook and get ready to buy some weird postage stamps.

5. Facebook/Social Media (Nothing says “I Care” like constantly stalking your Facebook friends and retweeting everything they post on Twitter)

Think of Facebook like the virtual classroom after Summer vacation. People are always bragging about where they are or new people in their lives. And while you’ll definitely be doing the same, make sure to keep a close eye on the small details of your friends’ lives as well. Friendships are made from the small, daily events, and you can’t be present for those a million miles away. With modern social media, however, you can at least know what’s going on for future inside jokes.

