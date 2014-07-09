The 5 Shades Of Nail Polish Every Woman Should Own

Raise your hand if you own too many nail polishes to count…and only use a handful of them. Yeah, my hand is totally up.

Nail polish is one of those things we just want to pick up all the time. They’re relatively inexpensive and they’re just sitting right in plain view every time we go to buy toothpaste. But approaching the nail polish buying process without really thinking it through can lead to bad decisions. No one really needs that many shades of orange polish, even if it was cool at one point.

But there are a few colors that will never go out of style and absolutely belong in any girl’s vanity. And in my opinion, these five shades can satisfy vitally any nail polish need.

The color: Bright red.

Why? Because it’s a friggin’ classic, that’s why. Everyone looks good in red nail polish, regardless of age, skin tone or personal style. You will never tire of your classic red nail polish. It works at any time, in any season, for any occasion. If you only buy ONE nail polish, make it a red.

Try this shade: OPI ‘Big Apple Red’

The color: Light pink.

Why? Because it’s that demure, pretty shade to bust out when you need something softer. Light pinks are so easy to apply because they don’t have to be as perfect as say, shades of red, to look great. You may have to do some work to find your perfect shade but when you do, hold on and never let go.

Try this shade: Butter London Classic Nail Polish ‘Teddy Girl’

The color: Navy blue

Why? Navy is the perfect edgy-but-not-over-the-top shade. It’s classy but still super interesting and is a great shade for winter. Something with a tiny bit of shimmer looks amazing. Think of a slightly iridescent navy as the cooler alternative to black polish.

Try this shade: Essie ‘Midnight Cami’

The color: Metallic gold.

Why? Because sometimes you want to feel super glam and when that happens, you want a blingy gold polish. Glitter polish is great and all but it is so hard to take it off! Metallic gold is just as glam-tastic but way easier to remove….not to mention a bit more mature.

Try this shade: Ginger & Liz ‘Got My Groove Back.’

The color: Greige

Why? I have never understood the appeal of completely nude nail polish. Why go through all the trouble of doing your nails if no one can even tell you’re wearing anything. The answer to this is greige polish – it’s super neutral but not unnoticeable. Essentially a hybrid between gray and beige, this is a great shade to wear when you want something muted but not boring at all.

Try this shade: YSL La Laque Couture in ‘Beige Gallery.’ I’m wearing it right now and it’s PHENOMENAL.

