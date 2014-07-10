Need A Summer Hairstyle? Give The Braided Updo A Spin!

What’s worse than having your hair sticking to your neck on a hot summer day? I’ll tell you: Having your air stick to your neck when your at a hot, humid outdoor summer wedding

While a classic bun will never go out style, it isn’t exactly original. What does have the power to be totally cute and quirky? A braided updo. So if you’re on the market for a fun hairstyle for a summer wedding, a party, a Tuesday…whatever…get yourself to you closest braid bar and take one of these photos for inspo. Or, if you’re super talented, try and recreate one of them yourself.

