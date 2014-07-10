Self-Proclaimed ‘Fattist’ Writes: ‘Why Are Young Women Unashamed About Being Fat?’

Get ready to roll your eyes all the way back into your head. Oh look, I can see my brain, it appears to be working unlike Linda Kelsey ‘s brain that is dodging IQ points and reason like bullets to rationalize her unwarranted and ignorant disgust of fat people. Kelsey wrote a cringeworthy piece about how other peoples’ bodies make her uncomfortable because they dare to exist in her presence. Come, let us mock this woman’s hurtful ignorance because what else is there to do but laugh in the face of evil?

She writes: “Standing in the queue for airport security at Luton last week, en route to Malaga and my fortnight in the sun, I became transfixed by the three young women in front of me. All in their early 20s, they were laughing and chatting, clearly looking forward to their hols on the Costa del Sol, excitedly planning their days on the beach and nights on the town.They sounded – and looked – happy and carefree. But what mesmerised me most about this jolly trio was not their conversation, but their appearance: they were size 18 apiece, at least.”

But how can a fat person experience happiness or joy, don’t they know they’re fat?

“They were not chubby, but fat. They had bulging bellies and billowing pillows of back and shoulder stuffing, punctured by flabby arms and lardy legs that no amount of fake-tan could disguise. And what struck me even more forcefully about these lumpen individuals was how obviously unconcerned they were about it.”

But how can a fat person lead a healthy and productive life without obsessing about how other people perceive them? How can a fat person—how can any person, really—choose to not measure their self worth in the eyes of others?

“One was wearing shockingly skimpy crochet shorts, as seen on size-zero models in adverts. But in this case, the shorts made it appear the wearer had an extra bottom hanging below the cut-off hemline.Another girl wore white stretch leggings with a pattern of cellulite dimples showing through, accessorised with a super-sized sausage of overhanging belly. Meanwhile, the third sported a cut-away vest top revealing the entire back of her pink bra, complete with chunky rolls of fat above, beneath and around the straps. To top it all, these three were – I kid you not – sharing a bag of crisps.”

But how can a fat person wear clothing? Clothing is made for the skinniez, whaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaat?

“It occurred to me that if these girls hated their bodies and were racked with self-loathing, as we’re so often told that the majority of young women do and are, they were doing a grand job of projecting exactly the opposite impression.”

But how can a fat person not hate herself as much as I hate myself?!

“I am unapologetically fattist. It’s unattractive, it’s unhealthy and, given the problems that being fat can cause, it should be as unacceptable as smoking.”

But how can a fat person not know that their ugly body makes me uncomfortable? Waaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaah. You’re infringing on my rights.

“While it’s well known that socio-economic factors have a bearing on weight – with those on lower incomes more likely to eat sugar and fat-laden diets, and less likely to exercise – there are other factors being ignored.A generation of mothers seem to have swallowed a dangerously misguided message of body acceptance; making them terrified of telling their daughters they’re getting fat for fear they’ll stop eating altogether.”

Yes, let’s completely ignore the socio-economic factors and clear indicators that show a correlation between obesity and poverty because it’s really the womenz’s fault and not the food industry that purposefully targets and advertises processed foods to low-income families or the fact that these low-quality foods are purposefully given misleading labels to deceive consumers into thinking they’re healthy or that health education in public schools is non-existent or that buying rice in bulk is more cost-effective than buying quinoa in bulk or any of those pertinent details that actually explain why obesity is prominent in certain groups and regions and not others. Let’s blame ze womenzs!

“Mums are now so busy shoring up their daughters’ self-worth by telling them they’re lovely just the way they are, they’re becoming guilty of benign neglect instead.”

How dare ze womenzs tell the other womenzs they should prioritize self-esteem to compensate for whatever cards their material position has dealt them (poverty, health issues, mental health issues, etc.)!

“I don’t have a daughter, nor do I have a weight problem. I’ve always felt it was unattractive and unhealthy to be fat and I’ve always been disciplined about what I eat without ever starving myself.”

But why doesn’t everyone think and feel exactly like I do??????? But why do fat people not have exactly the same experiences as meeeeeeeeeee?????????

“Of course we can, and should, blame the greedy manufacturers of addictive sugar and fat-loaded foods for cynically marketing them at the young.”

But let’s not actually do that and blame fat people instead, OKAAAAAAAAAAAY?

“It’s about time we stopped tiptoeing around the size issue, stopped kidding ourselves that anorexia, however serious, is the biggest eating problem we face, and started to tackle fat for the problem that it is.”

Anorexia is no big deal in the face of fatness because at least when you’re anorexic you still look pretty!

Look, I am not going to “tiptoe” around the issue either. After a certain weight you are simply more likely to experience a realm of health issues that you may not experience when you weigh less. Nevertheless, so? Since when did complete strangers owe me a clean bill of health? Since when is someone’s health anything but a personal issue? Since when did what one person finds attractive become the barometer for all human attractiveness? I’m sorry but if you want someone to make profoundly difficult lifestyle changes telling them that they should hate themselves is not the first step.

Food addiction is real, sugar addiction is real, socio-economic issues are real, the negligent food industry is real, questionable advertising is real, poor education is real, the cost of healthcare is real, the negligent pharmaceutical industry is real . . . all these factors add up to a culture of people who are addicted to foods that are bad for them (some of those people become obese and some do not). Yet still, we shouldn’t treat fat people like they are in some kind of diseased state.

When we talk about people who deal with anorexia or bulimia the conversation never steers toward, “You should really change because you are so unattractive” rather we say, “I’m sorry you’re hurting. What’s happening in your life that you’re doing this? How can we help?”Appearance or moral failure is nary an issue of those kinds of eating disorders but if someone is obese the conversation is often, “How can you do that to yourself! You’re disgusting! You know vegetables are good for you why are you eating garbage?!” We never offer obese people the same level of kindness and compassion, the same gentle warmth, the same understanding that we offer anorexics/bulimics when both are issues of disordered eating and mental health.

We blame fat people for hurting themselves but when someone is anorexic we say, “Blame society!” Society is responsible for just as many cases of obesity as it is for anorexia. Much like many people choose to be rail thin or are naturally rail thin, some choose to be fat or are naturally fat. You don’t know what someone’s situation is. I have just as many friends that are trying to lose weight as I do that are trying to gain weight. Teaching women to love themselves is the first step to putting them on which ever path they want to be on, not the one this woman or our culture tells us to be on. I can’t emphasize enough how reprehensible I find it that this woman would literally want to take away other people’s happiness, confidence and self esteem because she doesn’t think they deserve it.

Veiling hate for fat people as a concern for their health seriously needs to stop. Mind your business, mind your body. No one owes you anything and there is no universal standard for how beauty or health looks.