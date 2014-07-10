Show Your Sass With 7 Of These Statement Clutches

Fashion experts say there are a few bags every woman should have in her closet: The classic handbag, the slouchy satchel, the understated evening clutch. But I’m here to rewrite the rules a bit: I won’t argue that any of the aforementioned bags aren’t essentials, but there’s one thing missing from the list — the statement bag.

The statement bag can be totally, fabulously over-the-top because, hey, it’s just a bag. If you have a knack for styling bold pieces, if you understand that balance is key when opting for an outrageous bag, I firmly believe you can make any statement bag work. You just may have to construct the rest of your outfit around it.

The other thing you have to do is find the right statement clutch – it should boast a message you’re into and it should look great even from far away. Luckily, you have tons of options.

