You’re Not a Real Liberal Arts Student Unless You’ve Done These 10 Things

1. You’ve lied about where you go to school

We do not lie because we are ashamed, we lie because when we tell you where we go to school, there’s a really good chance that you’ve never heard of it. If we were sitting down and having coffee, we would tell you the truth and even give you some details. If we’re at a bar or club and the music is so loud you can’t even hear yourself think, it’s easier to just lie and say we attend a state school and go on with our business.

2. You’ve taken (and probably failed…) a very odd gen-ed

Liberal Arts Universities are really big on making their students “well-rounded” people. It appears as though the only way to do so is by making their students take a specific amount of “General Education” classes, AKA classes you don’t give a shit about or are not interested in whatsoever. In some instances, gen-eds can be pleasantly surprising; some students even go as far as claiming that their freshman year gen-eds helped them decide on a major or an overall career path. In other instances, they just waste your time and completely shit on your G.P.A. Either way, if you are a Liberal Arts Student, you’ve been forced to take some weird classes in order to graduate.

3. You’ve hung out with a professor outside of class…by choice.

Ask a non-liberal arts student if they have their professors phone number and they will look at you like you have three heads. Ask a liberal arts student and they will answer, “Yeah, I was actually texting him/her last night about the homework due tomorrow. My class is going to his/her house this weekend for brunch!”

4. You’ve had a semester long class with less than 10 or 15 people.

Liberal Arts University = small school in some random city in (fill in the state). The closest thing you’ve had to a “lecture hall” is around thirty kids, where about half them drop the class by mid-semester anyways. Let’s face it; if you went to a University with classes that had 300 people and the professor didn’t even know you by name, you wouldn’t go to class. Ever.

5. You and your friends have hooked up with/dated all of the same people.

By the time you are a senior, you’ve definitely either drunkenly hooked up with or dated someone in your circle of friends. Once the fling ends, there are not enough people at the University to avoid them or find new friends, so everyone just shares! It’s whatever, we’re used to it.

6. You know what Frolfing is, and you’ve done it drunk numerous times.

Most campuses are too big for a Frisbee Golf course that can be completed before you loose your buzz. Luckily for us Liberal Arts Students, our campuses are small enough to fit in a solid pregame and a serious game of Frolf just in time for happy hour! (I mean…class?)

7. You’ve been to the two bars you have on campus. Or one. Or none?

Again, your campus just isn’t big enough to house rows and rows of dive bars like other campuses can. Therefore, you’ve been to (and are most likely a regular at) the very few but always classy dive bars on your campus. Though they never fail to bust your wallet with a ridiculous cover and overpriced drinks, they know you don’t really have a choice because there are no other options. Cheers!

8. You’ve heard and are very familiar with “Liberal Arts Lingo.”

NARP, GDI, Fifth-year, Club Lib. Do you know what any of those stand for? If your school is over 5,000 undergrads, the answer is probably no. But honestly, it doesn’t really matter, because your school is probably too big to need names or categories for these kinds of people or places anyways.

9. You’ve been to so many themed parties that you’ve accumulated an entire wardrobe from the Goodwill.

Which is located right down the street.

10. You’ve defended a Liberal Arts Education to ANY skeptic

Sure, we make jokes about the classes, people, and “extra curricular” activities at our university…but we are only allowed to do that because we attend one. If anyone tries to poke fun at us that doesn’t actually go to a Liberal Arts University, we will defend it until the day we die. (Or at least until if and when we graduate.)

[Lead image via Denise Lett/Shutterstock]