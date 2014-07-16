10 Chic Planners That Will Get Your Life Together

I don’t know if it’s because I am a writer or a Libra or a little vapid but choosing a notebook is the most agonizing and time-consuming process for me. When I was a kid I would get $10 a week as an allowance every Wednesday. While my elementary school friends would spend it on candy, I would go to the stationary store and load up on journals, pencils, pens and stickers. Until this day whenever I am in the business for a new planner or journal, I will travel from store to store feeling the pages, making sure the line spacing is perfect (college ruled!), the margins are small, that it fits in my purse, that it feels good and that it looks inspiring. A planner is no different. It has to feel right and then I can begin to use its functionality. It’s a little weird but it’s just my thing, I guess.

When we asked our readers what was their number 1 college essential they couldn’t live without, many of them protested that without their planners their lives would be a mess! We feel the same way and while I certainly can’t tell you which planner is the right one for you, these might help nudge you in the right direction.

VIEW GALLERY