10 Reasons Why I Regret Not Joining A Sorority According To Instagram

I never got join a sorority when I was in college. I went to two liberal arts colleges where that really just wasn’t an option. If Sarah Lawrence College had a greek life I certainly never heard of it and since there were only 1500 students, I would have found out. At NYU the sorority and frats were . . . basically made fun of. In a school with over 30,000 students there were just a few dozen in the sororities and it was socially uncool. NYU is the kind of school that prided itself in not having a sports culture or drunken keggers, so Greek life was a “joke.” Now that I’ve graduated and I hear people from other colleges talk about the amazing and albeit bizarre sorority culture I definitely feel like I missed out. Not only do you get communities, mentors, parties and events, you get some pretty sweet memories too. There are a ton of perks to being in a sorority and I learned a lot about what I missed by creeping on Instagram.

1. You get to ride a camel.

Caption: “adriannacuesta Normal day with the best friend @heidialysha #camel #bestfriend #bucketlist #ride #lioncountrysafari #greeklife“

2. You get badges designed by Tiffany’s?!

Caption: “Delta Zeta badge! #badge #ksuphotochallenge #ksurecruitment #gogreek #omgdks #sororitylife”

3. You get love notes from your sorority sisters.

Caption: “Love notes in the mail, on construction paper none the less 🙂 love her! #big #Little #sororitylife #sisters #missher”

4. You learn some pretty sweet dance moves.

Caption: “S/O to the Delta’s for doing their thing and shouting it down!!! #delta #DST #deltasigmatheta And be sure to support!!!”

5. You get flowers and do Instagram challenges.

Caption: “On Day 13 of the “31 Days of Phi Mu Instagram Challenge” sisters were encouraged to share images of carnations. These flowers, specifically the rose carnation, stand as the official flower for Phi Mu. The carnation has become a precious reminder for our sisters that we continue to bloom and grow in every aspect of our lives and of our sisterhood. “Pink carnations are, and always have been, the emblematic flower.”- Lillian Estes (Davis), Alpha chapter #phimu #phimualumnae #carnations #phimuhistory #greeklife #sisterhood #sororitylife #sororitysisters”

6. You get decorated paddles from your “little”.

Caption: “Thank you to my perfect little for this beautiful paddle. I love you more than you imagine and I am so proud of you for being such a strong and amazing woman. I am so grateful to have you in my life little, thank you for being all I ever wanted and much more ❤️ Congratulations on earning your letters , I love you so much and I am beyond excited to share my letters, which mean the world to me, with you. @alexandrasofiab”

7. You’re a part of an awesome legacy.

Caption: “phoenixlafemme #day13 #deltasigmatheta #blackgreek #sorority #blacksorority #deltas #blackintellectuals #blackandred founded January 1913 #blackhistory #blackhistorymonth”

8. You learn some crazy arm signal thing that looks cool in photos.

Caption: “Recruitment is right around the corner! The women of Tri Delta are SO excited to meet everyone.”

9. You get that soul sister swag.

Caption: “When sisters stand shoulder to shoulder, who stands a chance against us?” Welcome to an amazing family, we promise to stand by your side no matter what, to always be there for you, to inspire you, and to always love you.. Welcome home to our three new family additions.”

10. Your little also gives you awesome gifts.

Caption: “Thank you to my PERFECT little for these precious gifts! I love you so much ❤️”