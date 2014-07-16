Find Your Perfect Lipstick With Lipcote’s Lipstick Search Engine

Once in a while the Internet produces something that can literally save your life.

Lipcote’s Lipstick Finder is one such lifesaver, at least for your beauty routine. It has the potential to become a useful tool, a helpful guide and, best of all, something you can always turn to when you’re ridiculously bored in your Philosophy 101 class.

It’s exactly what it sounds like: A handy dandy site that allows you to find the perfect shade of lipstick by cross referencing all your preferences. Do you want a glossy red? An opaque purple? An orange that’s suitable for girls with cool undertones? A nude for under $10? This program has got you covered. You don’t even need to stumble over to your nearest Sephora and ask some salesgirl for recs, only to have her point you towards the most expensive color in the store. Essentially, this program has the power to do for lipstick shopping what GrubHub did for tacos – make it super accessible to the lazy,vaguely agoraphobic masses.

Would you use this search engine? We’re totally on board with it. Check it out right here.