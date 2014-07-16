We Found The Perfect Basic Tee (And It’s Under $20)

There are so many fashion rules that pit season against season – you can’t wear white after Labor Day; too much black in the summer is a faux pas. Florals have no place on cooler days and flannel is the kiss of death in July. But there a few items that will always work, and a plain tee shirt is one of them.

Whether you’re wearing it with jeans, boots and thick cardigan in the winter or with denim shorts and sandals in the summer, this item will always be an easy, must-have basic. A great plain tee shirt will simplify your life – it’ll be that thing that is so easy to reach for and throw on, no thought (or ironing) required.

Because of the versatile role a plain tee shirt plays in your wardrobe, it’s important to find one that’s just right. I’ve tried my fair share and I can tell you that finding a perfect tee shirt is almost as difficult as finding the ideal pair of jeans. You’ll encounter makes that are too tight, too loose, too stiff, too thin, too sheer, too opaque, too slouchy or too boxy, too long or too short before you find The One. And when you do? Well, it’s magical.

Everyone has a different idea of what the perfect tee shirt is, but for me, Madewell’s Slub V-neck Pocket Tee really hits the mark. It’s just the right thickness, sturdy enough, but not so thick that it doesn’t fall gracefully on the body. I tend to go for a slouchy, tomboy fit and that’s exactly what this is (the name kind of gives it away, no?).

The pocket detail adds a cool, slightly boyish edge to the tee and the V-neck exposes just enough skin to balance out the loose, oversized fit. I’ve been living in my heather gray tee and I hope to buy more soon – maybe the gorgeous ‘vintage petal’ shade and definitely a basic black. It’s perfect timing too, since they’re on sale for as low as $16.99. Try at your own risk and thank me later.