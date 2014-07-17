Holy Savings! 10 Pairs of Cute and Cheap Undies Currently For Sale at Target

There’s a good few weeks right before school starts when you go crazy in the stores restocking on all your basics. Among the list of things to get of course are a fresh set of undergarments— that means new socks, bras, underwear, tights, the whole nine.

For the intimates your mind immediately goes to Victoria’s Secret, but that store is so overrated (and over priced!) that it’s not even worth going in their unless they’re having a mega-sale. With cute and affordable items, the all mighty Target (pronounced tar-jay, if you’re fancy) is your one stop shop for all your underwear basics.

New panties, new woman! Check out Target’s cutest — and cheapest — underwear!

PLUS: The 10 Types of Underwear Every Woman Needs

VIEW GALLERY

[Lead image via]