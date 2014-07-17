How To Prepare For A Semester Abroad

Congratulations! If you’re reading this, you’ve probably successfully applied for a semester abroad. Get ready, you’re about to have the best few months of your life.

As well as feeling excited and generally very proud of yourself, there’s some other important stuff you need to do to fully prepare for a semester abroad. Not to sound like your parents, but it’s probably not a good idea to just figure everything out last minute, at least not in the case of studying abroad. Here’s a to-do list of things you have to, well, do:

1. Book your flights ASAP. It’s going to be a lot cheaper to book in advance. DON’T book your return flights just yet though. You might end up traveling around after the semester’s over, and don’t want to be locked into a flight on a certain time and day.

2. Figure out your accommodation. You’re probably going to end up staying in university owned accommodation, but it’s important to figure out all the details before you head abroad. Is it ridiculously expensive? Will you have a room-mate? Would it be better to rent off-campus? It’s also VERY important that you check move-in and move-out dates. Some places will only let you move in two days before classes start, so you might need to book a hotel for the week before while you acclimatize. Same thing goes for move-out days – where are you going to stay while you say goodbye to your temporary home country?

3. Check out local customs and etiquette. If you’re going to England from America, this isn’t a big deal. But if you’re going somewhere pretty different from where you’re from, it’s probably a good idea to do some research on what is and isn’t acceptable behaviour.

4. Find out what you can about classes and the college’s class-related general vibe. See if you can get in contact with someone who goes/went there. It’s good to know if a college is relaxed on attendance or requires a ton of reading before classes start.

5. PLAN A BUDGET. Seriously. It sounds annoying, but you need to work out all your expenses. I didn’t realize I would have to pay $1,000 for one semester of compulsory health insurance when I studied abroad in America, and it kind of killed my savings. Also annoying was the added expense of a meal plan (not really a thing in the UK, where it’s much easier to eat on a budget). Consider flights, traveling around the country, going out, any tourist attractions, any special events, textbooks, rent. Sit down and work it all out. Don’t be terrified if you’re planning two or three times your usual spending amount – it’s totally normal. You just need to budget.

6. While you’re at it, figure out how you’re dealing with money. You’re staying for a pretty long time, so just getting a load of cash isn’t going to cut it. Ask your college how students usually handle money in the specific country. You need to work out if it’s easy to start a bank account while you’re there, and if your home bank will charge you for paying while abroad.

7. Establish how you’re keeping in contact with friends and family. You might want to Skype once a week, or you might prefer just Facebook messaging while you’re gone. It’s best to discuss this now so that there aren’t any hurt feelings if your communication preferences differ. This is also, obviously, a pretty important thing to figure out if you’re in a relationship.

8. Find out if there’s anything you WON’T be able to get hold of in your study abroad location. Maybe you have sensitive skin and your destination doesn’t sell the only moisturiser you can really use. Maybe you’re a complete tea addict and you’re heading to a more pro-coffee destination. Sure, it’s important to experience the culture, but it’s these little home comforts that you might end up missing. Write a list of things you absolutely NEED every day, and check they’re sold where you’re going. If not, stock up.

9. Make a must-see/must-do list. Don’t be like my boyfriend, a football (sorry, “soccer”) fan who came to Manchester and NEVER SAW A MATCH. Do extensive research on all the things that are essential to do and see in your specific destination, and make sure you don’t miss anything that’s important to you. ALSO keep an eye out for any performances. What if Beyoncé is playing, and you have no idea and don’t end up seeing her? You’ll regret it FOR LIFE.

10. Mentally prepare. Accept that for a few months life is going to be pretty different. And that’s amazing. Let go of fear, and being homesick, and worrying, and just get ready to enjoy every damn moment.

