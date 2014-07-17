Our 8 Favorite Pairs of Boyfriend Jeans From Around The Web

Oh, boyfriend (jeans), how do I love thee? Let me count the ways. I love the extreme comfort of your soft fabric – you don’t need to hold a rigid shape so your material is nowhere near as stiff as the fabric on my skinnies. I love the way you slide down on my hips, making my short little torso look way longer. I love the way I can rock you out with a sweater and some flats or dress you up with super girly heels and a lace blouse. I love your slouchy shape and nonrestrictive fit. And I love how you make me look so very casual and cool – so the entire world can just look at me and know that I WOKE UP LIKE THIS.

Long story short, boyfriend jeans rock. They’re great to just run around in and they have the potential to be night-out-level dressy if you style them just right. Now the only question is, where can you get these magical pants? We’ve got you covered.

VIEW GALLERY