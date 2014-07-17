Would You Use These One-Time Use “Press Pod” Nail Polishes?

We live in a world that offers us a compact version of just about everything. Need to pack light for an impromptu weekend getaway? There’s a travel-sized toothbrush, shampoo and deodorant for that. But things have gone to the next level – one of our favorite already-tiny items is getting even smaller. Introducing one-time-use nail polishes, courtesy of Fomula X for Sephora.

The idea here is simple but completely novel at the same time. You get teeny tiny little pods filled with just enough polish for one mani. According to marketing claims, you can squeeze two full coats for ten nails out of each pod, which honestly seems like an unbelievable feat of engineering considering how minuscule these babies are.

Now, the idea is pretty genius. Sure, standard nail polish bottles are small but they’re also breakable and you’re not always going to want to tote ’em around for that reason. Picking up a kit packed with a selection of colors is also totally smart because haven’t we all bought a full bottle of nail polish, only to find we barely use any of it? A kit like this allows you to try lots and lots of colors without ever making a real commitment to any of them. Definitely a plus in my book.

But of course there’s a catch.

I haven’t tried these polishes personally but the reviews are pretty bad. And honestly? Even before reading them I knew that this set wasn’t something I wanted to actually buy with my own money. I mean, considering even those mini bottles of OPI nail polishes they sell in sets seem difficult to apply (between the teeny brush and the small amount of product that’s in the teeny bottles, it’s just hard to get enough product on your nails and avoid the streaky look). A cool nail polish set is a great thing…but only if the polishes in said set actually work well. I can’t give you a definitive take on this particular one, but I can give you my opinion on the overall concept. Now the question is: would you try it?