Make Your Eyes Sparkle With These 9 Neutral Shadows

In my opinion, the best kind of makeup is the stuff that looks natural but is still super effective. The products that make you look like your prettiest self, not your most caked-up self.

While I love a good neon blush or a bold lip, these looks don’t necessarily look natural. What sort of thing does? Eyelids full of sparkly but neutral shadow. If you find a shade that’s neither too dark nor too light and packed with fine, subtle shimmer particles, you get the prettiest, not-so-obvious twinkle. If you pick a great shadow, your eyes will literally sparkle. Our favorite neutrals totally fit the bill.

[Lead image via StyleBistro]

