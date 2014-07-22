How Not To Be A Thot At Your First College Party

College parties are the most fun you’re ever going to have in your entire life. There are a ton of people all around you with the same goal: to get as drunk as possible and have a good time. For someone experiencing it for the first time it can be overwhelming— there will be lots of guys, lots of alcohol, lots of people making bad choices.

Some common sense and the fact that you aren’t on an ABC Family teen drama will protect you from doing something too wild, but there are girls who get to their first college party and turn into a slutty wreck, commonly known as a “thot” (meaning “That Hoe Over There”). Don’t be that hoe over there. Here’s how:

1. Don’t Wear a Skanky Outfit

A girl wearing revealing clothes is by no means an excuse for a guy to push up on her…but if you don’t want someone to push up on you, don’t wear a revealing outfit. We’re young and our bodies are in the best shape they’re ever going to be in. Go ahead and show it off, gurl! Just be tasteful in how you reveal skin — if you’re showing a lot of leg, show less chest and arm and vice versa.

2. Don’t Drink Too Much

That’s the number one gateway to letting your inner slut roam free. When you’re drunk, all your inhibitions, morals and common sense fall from your head quicker than Kourtney Kardashian gets pregnant. You will do embarrassing things, like making out with everyone or taking off your clothes, and people will talk about you. You’ll be one of the “loosey goosey” girls my grandmother talks about.

3. Be Mindful of How Your Dancing

They way our generation dances is quite risque but there is a point where the line is drawn. If people double take because it looks like you’re fucking…then you’ve crossed the line and need to take several steps back.

4. Don’t Be the Last Girl to Leave

What are you waiting for? Unless you came with a guy who’s still hanging with his buddies, you’re really, really good friends with the guys or you live in that house, there’s no need for you to be the last girl leaving the party. It looks like you’re DTF (and not down to fun like this guy, the original meaning) and trust me those guys are too and they will if they can.

5. Don’t Be Too Eager



A really good party reaches a certain level of craziness that most isn’t touched 8 out of 10 times. There will be body shots, lap dances, truth or dare, strip poker, you name it and it’ll happen. It’s fun but don’t act too eager to participate. I was at a party once and this girl was involved in every single body shot taken (either taking the shot or having the shot licked off of her.) At least seven different guys took a body shot. My friends and I (guys included) thought she a complete slut. Turns out she is..but if you aren’t, don’t be the first volunteer every time someone needs to get naked.