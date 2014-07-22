OMG Sephora Has a bareMinerals 6 Lipgloss Set On Sale for Only $19

If you’re anything like me, you’ve gotten into the nasty little habit of tossing all your lip products into various bags/pockets/purses, only to forget where they are when you need them the most. This makes life slightly difficult, but there’s a definite upside — when you reach into your clutch for your ID and discover a tube of perfect gloss sitting in your bag. I’m constantly on the lookout for good lip stain/stick/gloss sets that allow me to buy several products for a great price because I know that having too many lip products to keep track of is a very good problem.

Which is why I was so excited when I saw this little set from bareMinerals courtesy of Sephora. Right now they’re offering this cute little box set that combines six best-selling glosses for a pretty insane price. For just $19, you can get six ultra-hydrating, plumping and totally pretty glosses from bareMinerals’ Marvelous Moxie line. The “Show Me The Shimmer” set is a $54 value, reduced down to the value price of $19.

If you’re the kind of girl who likes to throw on a lip gloss without really giving it much thought, this is for you. The colors are all neutral and versatile – they’ll go with anything and you can play around with them by wearing them solo for class and layering them over a darker lipstick for night. Or, if you’d prefer, open them one at a time and save the other five for later, when you start to feel the need to buy yourself a brand new beauty treat.

For $19, this is a total steal (keep in mind they’re high-end, high-quality products). If you’re a gloss girl, I can’t recommend it enough.

