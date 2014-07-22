Topshop’s ‘Rio Rio’ is the Budget Lipstick You’ve Been Waiting For [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Topshop Lipstick in ‘Rio Rio’*

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

Summer is the perfect time to experiment with bright lipsticks, even if you don’t normally wear them. It’s pretty hard to pull off orange-toned red in the dead of winter, but when the temperature rises and you’ve got a bit of tan going on, it’s mush easier!

Lipsticks are a staple in Topshop’s makeup line and they’re something they do exceptionally well. They describe the formula as “satin matte finish lipstick to smooth, hydrate and nourish lips,” which sounds divine to me!

How To Use It:

To help reduce feathering, I apply a warm-toned red lipliner and then ‘Rio Rio’ straight from the tube!

VIEW GALLERY

CC Rating: A+



When I first opened ‘Rio Rio’, I wasn’t stunned; it looks like a nice red in the tube, but still just a red. Being the good beauty blogger I am, I tried it on and was blown away! The shade has much more orange in it than anything I currently own and totally brightens my complexion. Every time I wear this shade, I get compliments from friends and strangers!

The formula itself is a pleasant surprise as well! I can wear this all day without any discomfort or drying and it lasts very well, even through eating and drinking. Of course, it requires reapplication after meals, but leaves a nice red-orange stain.

Get thee to Topshop (or their website) and pick up ‘Rio Rio’ for $16!

