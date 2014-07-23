5 Edgy Fall Fashion Looks We Dare You To Try

The best thing about fashion? It’s something you can truly have fun with no matter what. Unlike, say, dyeing your hair, throwing on an outlandish outfit is a super quick and temporary way to do something daring with your look. That’s why we’re going to dare you to try out one (or more) of these fun little fashion dares.

Feather skirt:

There’s pretty much no way you can wear a feather miniskirt and not look super fashion forward. It works especially well if you pair it with something super simple – maybe a plain tee shirt or even a solid sweater. Add some simple pumps and you’re all set for a night out at a swanky club.

Overalls:

Channel childhood by strapping on a pair of overalls – summer is a great time to try a short version, which is an ever more adorable way to do it. Modernize the look by keeping your inner layer fitted – maybe a striped tank top or ever a crop.

Sequin jacket:

What could be more glam than a sparkly jacket? Pair one with jeans, a black tank and some pumps for a totally chic-yet-fun night out look. A blazer looks great but we especially love a great cropped number.

Studded pumps:

They’re super edgy and a welcome change – I mean, plain pumps are great and all, but there are way more interesting. The best thing about a good statement shoe is that you can throw on the most basic outfit, add the shoes and still turn heads.

Leather pants:

Whether you go for the real deal or a faux leather pair, these sleek pants make a big impression. A long, chiffon tunic contrasts well with the fit and finish of them so well – wear them on a date to show some attitude.

[Lead image via]