21 Awesome Conversation Starters to Use During Sorority Rush

I’ve gone through rush four times — twice as a PNM (that’s potential new member for newbies) and twice as a sister. You’ve no doubt heard advice on what types of outfits to wear and the best cute-but-comfy shoes to keep your piggies pain-free. To give you a little more help this rush season, I want to talk to you about…well…talking. Because you’re going to be doing a lot of it.

Anyone who’s been through rush before will agree that it’s basically a week of doing nothing but talking. By the end you’ve just about lost your voice, and the struggle is real when you try to speak up to order a soothing hot tea from Starbucks. (That barista is definitely getting your name wrong.)

Whether you’re a rushee or a sister, the stream of Q&A never seems to end. I remember when I went through rush as a PNM it was tough to feel like I was having a unique conversation. Each house I stopped at it was basically the same — where are you from, what’s your major, how’s your day going so far. While those are important questions, PNMs and houses alike have a hard time standing out when the experience is exactly the same across the board. How are you going to remember your Kappa Deltas from your Delta Gammas? Your “Sarah in the pink dress” from your “Katie in the peach shorts”?

Having really great conversations is what turns a house visit into a bid. And great conversations are genuine, memorable and fun. Certainly be sure to learn the ABCs of the sister or PNM you’re talking to, but don’t be afraid to branch out (while still avoiding those dreaded B’s — boys, booze and bankbooks). Here are some conversation starters that helped me through the rush process, plus a few extras! Memorize a handful, stick ’em in your proverbial back pocket and know they’re there if your rush conversations all start sounding the same.

1. What’s your favorite TV show to marathon?

2. What’s the top-played song on your playlist?

3. What is your favorite comfort food?

4. If you could be anywhere else right now, where would you be? (Don’t make this one sound negative!)

5. What was the best book you read this summer?

6. Are you going to see the Fifty Shades of Grey movie?

7. If you were a flavor of ice cream, which would you be?

8. What celebrity would you most like to read a tell-all about?

9. If you could have dinner with any 3 famous people, who would you pick?

10. What smell most reminds you of your childhood?

11. What do you think of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s marriage?

12. If you won the lottery, what is the first thing you’d buy?

13. What actress would you have play you in the movie of your life?

14. If you could master one skill over night, which skill would you pick?

15. What is your favorite Disney movie of all-time?

16. What would you choose to be your theme song?

17. What was the last thing to put a huge smile on your face?

18. What’s your favorite drink to order at Starbucks?

19. What TV show do you wish would go on forever?

20. If you had 30 minutes of free time, what would you choose to do?

21. What’s the funniest lie you believed as a child?