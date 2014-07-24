Beauty By The Stars: Your Sign’s Must Have Beauty Product [Part 2]

Welcome to the second and final installment of beauty by the stars, where you can learn which beauty product is perfect for your sign! If you turned into the first installment of Beauty by the Stars, you already know the gist, so let’s just get to it.

Libra:

You’re lively and sociable and naturally drawn to aesthetic beauty. Balance is very important to you as well, so a shade that is vibrant (like you) but not too bright (to satisfy your need for balance) is the way to go. Try Tarte’s Lipsurgence crayon in ‘Elite,’ a bright, poppy coral. The super buildable formula means you can control how intense the color appears.

Scorpio:

Scorpios are compassionate and warm but they do like to have a certain amount of control. Satisfy your control-seeking side by giving yourself the ability to achieve near perfection. A nail remover pen will help you get a beautiful, colored-within-the-line manicure every time, even when you DIY.

Sagittarius:

People born under Sagittarius tend to be intellectual, philosophical and highly ethical. Finding a great cruelty-free makeup brand may not be a huge concern for you, but it is certainly in line with your altruistic personality. Josie Maran’s Bare Naked Wipes remove makeup quickly and effectively and are formulated without harmful chemicals. They’re biodegradable and a part of the proceeds even go to the protection of endangered animals.

Capricorn:

Capricorns are highly responsible and very driven. They may be too busy working towards goals or too responsible to shell out tons of cash on cosmetics – that’s why Cover Girl’s Lash Blast mascara makes an excellent product for this sign. The incredible formula is so dramatic, you don’t need to worry about much else. It’s also super affordable.

Aquarius:

If you were born under this sign, there’s a good chance you’re very progressive and like to march to the beat of your own drum. What does that mean for your beauty preferences? That you are the kind of person who is likely to start a new trend. Bite Beauty’s Luminous Creme Lipstick in ‘Lavender’ is a great option for you. It’s a big. bold purple shade that seems daring for most people. It’s also super trendy and perfect for someone who stays ahead of the pack.

Pisces:



Someone born under the sign is almost certainly a creative soul. This sign is all about romance, mystery, art and love. A wand-style curling iron is a great option for this sign. It will allow you to get creative, trying out various styles and adopting a super romantic look, complete with cascading curls. This Conair model gets the job done for a great price. You can saw the money you have left over to buy a new journal.

Don’t see your sign? Here’s Part 1 of Beauty by the Stars!