Our 10 Favorite Striped Pieces From Around The Web

There are a few classics in fashion: The little black dress, the nude heel, the Chanel flap bag. But when it comes to patterns, few have really stood the test of time as well as stripes. Sure, polka dots were cute a few years ago and yeah, color blocking just had a moment and okay, florals will always scream spring. But when you think of a pattern that will never stop looking great, regardless of what year or season it is, the obvious choice is stripes.

Stripes always look polished, timeless and just plain cute. You can turn them into a nautical look this summer, use them to add some color to your winter wardrobe, whatever. So in honor of stripes just being all around amazing, we’ve compiled a few of our favorite pieces that you can shop right here, right now.

