5 Makeup Changes That Separate The Women From The Girls

The makeup obsession hits most girls circa, like, fifth grade. When you first discover makeup, it’s like the sweetest set of crayons ever made…only way sexier. For many girls, makeup was the first thing they lusted after but weren’t “old enough to use.” In many ways, it was the most tangible way for us to figure out that adulthood must be awesome.

But at some point, makeup stops being fun and starts being a serious business. It’s not fun and games anymore; it’s a necessity. And the truth is, no matter how much you loved that yummy-smelling bubblegum pink lip gloss as a kid, at some point you realize that it doesn’t matter how yummy a product smells if it doesn’t work. All that matters is that it makes you look like less of a corpse when you’re dragging your hungover ass to a 10AM lecture.

What changes have you made to your beauty regime since you were a little girl? Does it include any of these?

