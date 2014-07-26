10 Insider Tips from a Former RA: How to Make Life In Residence Halls Easy!

1. Stop thinking of your RA as a warden. Speaking from experience here — the last thing I want to do is write you up. Seriously. That’s a lot of paperwork, does little to foster relationships, and doesn’t look good on either one of us. I’m not saying go wild; you still need to respect and follow the rules set forth by the university. However, please understand that I’m here to help you and guide you

2. I can’t stop you from destroying things, but I can charge you to replace or fix them. I honestly can’t prevent you from lighting a couch on fire, but trust and believe that during end-of-year room inspections, I have to document the damage. That couch may look and feel like it cost $100, but that won’t stop the university from charging you $850 to replace it.

3. You are jointly responsible for everything that goes down in your room. Pot found in your room during room checks, but it’s not yours? Doesn’t matter. You share the room, you share liability. If you know about illegal things in the room before hand, meet with your RA. If you let someone know before anything happens, you’re less likely to be held responsible for the paraphernalia. I’m not saying this will completely absolve you, and every university has different policies, but it is worth a shot. If nothing else, you may have a sympathizer on your side if anything happens to go to trial. Side note: if you’re going to drink in your room, please at least recycle the cans and bottles.

4. Do not draw attention to yourself. We know you drink. We all did it when we were freshmen. Likely, if you have your door closed and you’re keeping it down, we won’t even know you’re drinking in your room. The second you start getting loud and not listening to our quiet hours warnings is the second you’re just asking for that alcohol documentation. Be smart—have someone stand outside your door to see if they can hear the music or pong game. If they can hear it, so can we.

5. Understand what medical amnesty is and how it applies to you as a college student. Don’t worry about me being upset that you’re drunk—get your friend the help that he or she needs. One time a group of drunken freshmen thought this girl was just sloshed. Turns out, she was on bath salts. That kind of stuff happens, and had we not gotten her to the hospital, her consequences would’ve been much greater than her headache the next morning and hospital bills.

6. If someone writes on your whiteboard with Sharpie marker—and it will happen (especially if your whiteboard is on the outside of your door)—draw over the Sharpie marker with an Expo® marker, then wipe it off. It’ll come clean.

7. If you’re dead-set on having a candle in your room, use a hot plate candle warmer. Residence halls typically have a fire rating of anywhere from three to ten minutes—for everyone’s sake, don’t have an open flame in the building.

8. You don’t have to come to programs, but sometimes we give out awesome prizes. Just off the top of my head, I’ve given out gift cards to Walmart, a Netflix subscription, movie packages, sweatshirts from the bookstore, and, of course, lots of free food.

9. Yes, I can smell it when you smoke pot. Towels stuffed under doors don’t hide it, and neither does running a fan with dryer sheets taped to it. I agree that it should be legalized, but right now it isn’t, and I have to take action against you.

10. I have no power to punish you. I can document you all I want, but the ultimate punishment is handed down by a dean or someone else in student affairs. I just tell them what I saw; they make their own judgments.

This post was contributed by CC community member Laura Kownacki. She is a senior at Shippensburg University. She loves dogs, baseball, and guacamole.

[Lead image via Ivan Kruk/Shutterstock]