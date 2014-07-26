What Your Eyeliner Preference Says About You

There’s one makeup product that few women can live without: Eyeliner. Okay, actually there are, like, 3 products most women rely on: Eyeliner, mascara and foundation. Or maybe eyeliner, mascara and blush? Whatever. Eyeliner is awesome.

With that being said, not everyone can agree on which formula of eyeliner is best. You have your pencil lovers, your liquid devotees, your gel fanatics…there are just tons of options out there. Which is your favorite? Believe it or not, your choice might say a thing or two about your personality.

Gel eyeliner:

A good gel eyeliner offers that amazingly intense smoldering, smudgy look that rocker chicks everywhere rock the shit out of. If you favor this formula, you’re probably a badass. I’ll bet you can party all night, then roll into a 9 am lecture with perfect hair. You’re lots and lots of fun, a little tough to keep up with and just this side of dangerous. When it comes to fashion, you’d take a leather jacket over everything.

Eye pencil:

Baby, you’re so classic. You like things done in the simplest way possible. You probably aren’t one for trends and fads and the liner in your makeup kit is the same one you’ve been wearing for years. You are dependable, practical and maybe a bit preppy. Your go-to makeup routine is fairly simple (you’re low maintenance like that) and you may or may not wear a lot of cardigans.

Liquid eyeliner:

You are sophisticated, mature…maybe even a little bit regal. You’re probably super organized but also a little bit artistic (because heaven knows you need to have good hands if you want the perfect liquid cat eye). Your drink of choice is probably champagne. You like to travel. You go to swanky lounges instead of frat parties and you’re totally good at walking in heels.

Kohl eyeliner:

You are earthy, boho and totally into the organic movement. You favor loose, undone beach waves and kimonos. You worship at the alter of Shailene Woodley, and Vanessa Hudgens is totally your girl crush.

Crayon eyeliner:

You’re probably the beauty guru of your group, the one who always tries new products and knows what is happening in the industry. You like to play around with lots of different makeup looks – you just have with it. You own one of each formula on this list, the crayon just happens to be your favorite at the moment.