10 Fashionable Vests We’re Loving for Fall

I love a good vest. Moto vests, draped vest, denim vests….they’re just great. Unless of course you’re not talking about one of those awful tight little vests that girls used to wear without anything under them. Those were just bad.

The great thing about vests is that you can wear them over pants, a long-sleeved top and booties in the winter and over a minidress or shorts in the summer – it’s one of those pieces that’ll just add so much to your wardrobe. Any time you feel like your outfit is a little dull, grab a vest and go. Trust me – it totally makes a difference.

Are you ready to get inVESTed in vests? If so, check out some of my favorite styles out there.

