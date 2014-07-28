25 Things to Cross Off Your Summer Bucket List Before Labor Day Weekend

We’re not sure where the weeks have gone, but the school year is quickly approaching, which means you have limited time to utilize all this sun, warmth and free time while it’s still around. Whatever should you do with it?

Fret not, CC reader! We, as your self-proclaimed fairy god parents, have created a list of 25 things you should do between now and Labor Day Weekend so that you can have as much fun as you possibly can before you get bogged down with internships, extra-curricular, school work and whatever else comes with the start of a brand new school year.

Drink, eat, and be as adventurous as you can before your life goes back to Thursday-Sunday.

1. Go skinny dipping

2. Going to an amusement park

3. Have a picnic

4. Take a road trip

5. Go roller skating

6. Visit a museum

7. Make s’mores over a campfire

8. Have a bonfire

9. Barbecue shish kabobs

10. Have a game night

11. Have a sleep over with your friends

12. Throw a day party

13. Visit a brewery/winery

14. Be an extra in a movie

15. Got to a music festival

16. Finish a book

17. Have a guys versus girls beer pong tournament

18. Go shopping

19. Volunteer at a local animal shelter or Goodwill

20. Go hiking

21. Have a spa day

22. Watch all of the movies in your favorite series—Harry Potter, The Matrix, The Hobbit…whatever floats your boat

23. Go to a baseball game

24. Learn to drive a stick! (or to drive period)

25. Have a fish fry

[Lead image via Anastasiya Domnitch/Shutterstock]