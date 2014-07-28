Hundreds Of University Of Delaware Girls Were Filmed In The Bathroom By Some Perv

How long can someone get away with filming female college students in the restroom without getting caught? Two years. Two years, you guys. That is 730 days. How many times do you go to the bathroom a day? A former doctoral student at the University of Delaware, Javier Mendiola-Soto, was arrested for filming women in the bathroom for two years.

So far the authorities have confirmed and spoken to 40 women who have been filmed but don’t plan on reaching out to more even though hundreds were ac. Why not? Presumably it’s to speed up the trial process.

According to the Associated Press:

“The suspect, former doctoral candidate Javier Mendiola-Soto, has told UD Police he downloaded 1,500 separate videos taken of women using miniature cameras he hid in sanitary napkin dispensers in bathroom stalls on and around campus. But with some of the women having been recorded ‘three or four times,’ Homiak said, ‘hundreds’ of victims would be an accurate estimate.”

This guy targeted five different restrooms and even put cameras in the bathroom at the Goodwill store. Ugh. Is it me or do college campuses seem to be getting less and less safe for women? Privacy. Our bodies. Our emotional well-being. Do they mean nothing to anyone? The only “positive” thing about this is that the perp didn’t share any of the videos online. I guess he just kept them in his private collection.

So yuck. Yuck. Yuck. Yuck.

[Via. Jezebel/Shutterstock/Piotr Marcinski]