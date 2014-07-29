12 Easy Recipes You Can Make Right in Your Dorm Room

Eating in college is like…well, eating in college. There is no other place or time in life where you’ll be surround by unhealthy, cringe-worthy, cheap food than the four (if you’re lucky enough to graduate in four) years you’ll be in school. But there are ways you can make the situation better.

If you’d rather not eat the dining hall eggs loaded with laxatives and processed government cheese, take preparing food into your won hands with easy recipes that you can make with a few ingredients right in your dorm room microwave. Trust and believe these recipes will come in clutch for breakfast, lunch, dinner and snack time.

