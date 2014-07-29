Cover It Up For Good with Anastasia’s Signature Concealer [In Our Makeup Bag]

What It Is:

Anastasia Concealer* in 1.0 & 2.0

Why This Should Be in Your Bag:

It’s not something that comes up often on In Our Makeup Bag, but I suffer from major dark circles under my eyes. I’m constantly looking for new concealers and have yet to find a “holy grail” product.

Anastasia’s concealer comes with some pretty big promises: “Full-coverage concealer helps mask and correct dark circles, discoloration, and imperfections. Creamy formula prevents settling into fine lines and stays in place until removed.” I couldn’t wait to try it out!

How To Use It:

I prefer to use a fluffy concealer brush to apply this. Just dab the brush into the product and then onto my under-eye and blend, blend, blend! I always set with powder, too.

(Anastasia Concealer in 1.0 & 2.0)

CC Rating: A+



The first time I applied Anastasia Concealer, I was blown away! Not only did it do a great job of concealing my dark circles, but you need SO little product. If I had to estimate, I think the .035oz jar will last me at least 1.5 years, if not closer to 2! It’s super creamy and blends really easily, making application a breeze.

I do find that this settles into fine lines just a little bit, but I’ve not found a concealer that doesn’t. It has excellent staying power and doesn’t budge after being set with powder, whether under-eyes or concealing blemishes on my face. It comes in 10 shades and I’m intrigued by the darker shades for contouring purposes!

If you’re in the market for a great concealer, Anastasia’s fits the bill. It’s available for (only) $20 on their website!

[Need some new makeup but not sure what to buy? Check out Alex’s other beauty reviews here.]