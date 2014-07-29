Sorority Confessions Exposes Major Sorority Drama. Sisterhood Ain’t Easy.

Oof. If Sorority Confession taught me anything it’s that all sororities are different and the one you choose can significantly alter your college experience. You’ll see in these confessions that each sister and each sorority will handle the same situation totally differently. Things can so easily become disasters, sisters can get betrayed, and feelings can get hurt. I’ve always been on the fence as to whether or not I should’ve joined a sorority. So much of it sounds like fun, friends, community, events and cute outfits. Then there’s the other stuff: the drama, the superficialness, the hazing. You can’t have one without the other apparently. If you’re still undecided about sorority life Sorority Confession is a great place to get insider information.

