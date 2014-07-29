Strike A #Pose. There Is Going To Be A Selfie Camera

The Selfie Phone is ominously waiting for us in the future. Imagine a world where you could get the perfect angle. Imagine a world where you didn’t need a bathroom mirror to take a photo. Imagine a world where you could see your own reflection in a high-res camera that didn’t highlight all of your pores and blemishes. Dun. Dun. Dun. It’s here.

Microsoft’s new windows phone AKA the iSelfie, will feature “a handset with a 5-megapixel forward-facing camera and 4.7-inch display.” Basically it will have a really good forward-facing camera designed for taking beautiful photos of your beautiful face. #NoFilters. No word on whether or not the iPhone will feature something like this in the future but this will come in handy for Instagram lovers.

[Shutterstock/Eugenio Marongiu]